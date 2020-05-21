Armenia’s minister of labor and social affairs self-quarantined

YEREVAN, MAY 21, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s minister of labor and social affairs Zaruhi Batoyan has been self-quarantined, her spokesperson Sona Martirosyan told Armenpress.

“There have been cases of the novel coronavirus in the ministry, therefore, the minister has been self-isolated. She passed a test, and the result was negative”, the spokesperson said.

According to the latest data, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Armenia has reached 5,606. The total number of recoveries has reached 2,581. The death toll is 70.

Reporting by Lilit Depuryan; Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan