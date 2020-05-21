Armenian PM comments on fake news and manipulations over coronavirus

YEREVAN, MAY 21, ARMENPRESS. Since the first day of the spread of the novel coronavirus the Armenian government has not provided any unverified information to the public, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said during today’s Cabinet meeting.

“There are some rumors within the public according to which the government is giving money to the people so that they agree to become a coronavirus patient. And this has a concrete explanation as if in order to get an international aid the number of patients and deaths is very important”, the PM said, adding that the government has not provided any manipulative action and information to the public.

Pashinyan said the situation is much more serious than they think, strict measures must be taken and quarantine conditions should be provided without declaring a quarantine.

“In the public administration bodies not wearing face masks is allowed only when there is one person in office rooms. The Commandant’s Office moves to a more intensive regime of operation, the Police should start a tougher control”, he said, adding that social distance must be maintained.

He also urged not to spread fake news over coronavirus. “For me, there is one, super effective mean to fight the coronavirus, that is the personal responsibility”, Nikol Pashinyan said.

