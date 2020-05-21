Armenia COVID-19 updates: 335 new cases, 3 deaths in 24 hours

YEREVAN, MAY 21, ARMENPRESS. 335 new COVID-19 cases have been recorded in Armenia in the past 24 hours, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at the Cabinet meeting.

He said 3 COVID-19 patients have died, raising the total number of fatalities to 70.

The cumulative total number of infections has reached 5606.

162 people recovered from the disease and were discharged in the past day, bringing the total number of recoveries to 2581.

The number of active cases stands at 2928.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan