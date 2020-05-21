Artsakh’s new Parliament convenes first session

YEREVAN, MAY 21, ARMENPRESS. The first session of the newly elected Parliament of 7th convocation of Artsakh kicked off today.

During the session the MPs will elect the Speaker of Parliament and chairmen of standing committees, as well as the audit commission and the standing committees will be set up.

Later today, at 18:00, the Parliament’s special session dedicated to the swearing-in ceremony of new President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan, will take place at Shushi’s culture and youth center.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan