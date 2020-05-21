COVID-19 latest updates: Brazil is now ranked 3rd overtaking Spain in most confirmed cases

YEREVAN, MAY 21, ARMENPRESS. The number of people infected with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) around the world has surpassed 5 million 090 thousand, according to the data released by coronavirus research centers.

The death toll is over 329,000.

2 million 024 thousand 286 patients have recovered.

US is leading in the world in terms of the largest number of infected people (1 million 593 thousand 039 confirmed cases). 94,941 deaths were reported.

The next is Russia. The total number of cases in Russia has reached 308,705. 2,972 patients have died so far.

Brazil is now the 3rd, overtaking Spain in most confirmed cases – 293,357. 18,894 people have died so far.

Spain has 279,524 confirmed cases. Death toll is 27,888.

UK overtook Italy, confirming 248,293 cases. The death toll has reached 35,704. UK has reported most death cases in Europe, and 2nd in the world after the USA.

Italy reported 227,364 cases and 32,330 deaths so far.

France has reported 181,575 cases and 28,132 deaths.

Germany has confirmed 178,531 cases and 8,270 deaths.

Turkey has recorded 152,587 cases. The deaths comprise 4,222.

The 10th country is Iran which recorded 126,949 cases. 7,183 people have died in Iran from coronavirus.

India and Peru have surpassed China, where the COVID-19 outbreak started. China now ranks 13th and has confirmed a total of 82,967 cases. 2 new cases have been confirmed in the country in the past one day. The death toll here is 4,634.

Georgia confirmed 713 cases of coronavirus and 12 deaths.

Among the Arab states Qatar overtook the United Arab Emirates (UAE) with the most confirmed cases – 37,097. The death toll has reached 16 in Qatar. The number of infected people in the UAE is 26,004. 233 death cases have been registered here. In Kuwait the number of confirmed cases is 17,568, that of the deaths is 124. Egypt reported 14,229 confirmed cases and 680 deaths. Iraq confirmed 3,724 cases and 134 deaths. 961 cases have been reported in Lebanon, the deaths comprise 26. Syria’s confirmed cases reached 58. 3 death cases have been registered.

In late December 2019, Chinese authorities notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about an outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, central China. WHO declared the outbreak of the novel coronavirus a global pandemic and named the virus COVID-19.

According to the data of the World Health Organization, coronavirus cases have been confirmed in more than 212 countries and territories.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan