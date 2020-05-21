LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 20-05-20

LONDON, MAY 21, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 20 May:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum up by 1.49% to $1498.00, copper price up by 1.25% to $5343.50, lead price up by 1.88% to $1655.50, nickel price up by 2.60% to $12349.00, tin price up by 0.69% to $15225.00, zinc price up by 1.05% to $2016.50, molybdenum price down by 1.16% to $18805.00, cobalt price stood at $30000.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.