Calouste Gulbenkian Foundation makes 30,000 USD donation to Armenian community in Lebanon

YEREVAN, MAY 20, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian Communities Department of the Calouste Gulbenkian Foundation is providing 30,000 USD to three Armenian community-based social aid organisations in Lebanon to support their activities in light of the socio-economic and medical emergency in the country due to the Covid-19 crisis, ARMENPRESS was informed from Calouste Gulbenkian Foundation.

The three organisations which will receive assistance (10,000 USD each) are: the Armenian Relief Society of Lebanon (Lipanani Oknutian Khatch), the Armenian Educational Benevolent Union (Hay Grtagan Paresiragan Miutiun) and the Howard Karagheusian Commemorative Corporation. The funds will augment each organisation’s capacity to provide basic needs such as food, medicine and medical services to the most vulnerable sectors of the Armenian community.

This donation is complementary to the Department’s engagement with the Armenian educational sector in Lebanon. In December 2019 and January 2020 support was sent to the 18 Armenian schools in the country, in line with the Foundation’s focus on education. It is also in addition to the assistance provided to Armenia in April for Covid-19 related medical supplies. The donation made by the Armenian Communities Department is in line with the Calouste Gulbenkian Foundation’s wider emergency Covid-19 relief programme. It is one of the several initiatives the Department has undertaken in dealing with the Coronavirus crisis.