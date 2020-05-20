Our main task remains learning to live with coronavirus – PM Pashinyan

YEREVAN, MAY 20, ARMENPRESS. In the recent period the speed of the spread of the novel coronavirus has become extremely concerning, PM Pashinyan said in a footage published on his Facebook page.

''I think it's time for us to think of making some improvements in our activities against the coronavirus. Our calculations show that if we do not change anything in this process, we will have nearly 10 thousand patients by the end of May, while this number can reach 20 thousand in mid-June. This means that we will have to return to the previous measures instead of new ones’', ARMENPRESS reports Pashinyan as saying.

According to the PM, the strategy of the Commandant's Office has been the following – learning to live a normal life under the conditions of coronavirus, or more or less normal life, or the most possible normal life. ''Naturally, saying this we mean that we should be able to control the situation in a way that after abandoning the restrictions there should be no need to come back to the previous restrictions. And what we recorded today, unfortunately, is about that we are not confident that we will be able to preserve this strategy if the current spread rate remains unchanged, and our main task remains exactly that – continue learning to live under the conditions of coronavirus and keep a full control of its spread'', Nikol Pashinyan said.

He also referred to the public discussions during which the situation over coronavirus is compared with he situations in other countries. ''Of course, this is a sensible comparison, but when doing it one should observe the overall picture’', Pashinyan said, noting that some countries might have recorded better indexes of coronavirus spread, but their economies have suffered more. He added that the police of the Government is making balanced steps from the perspective of economic crisis management and healthcare crisis management.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan