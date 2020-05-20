Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 20-05-20

YEREVAN, 20 MAY, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 20 May, USD exchange rate down by 1.02 drams to 483.63 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 0.93 drams to 529.57 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.03 drams to 6.73 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 0.06 drams to 593.27 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price down by 6.35 drams to 27023.5 drams. Silver price down by 4.15 drams to 266.2 drams. Platinum price вup by 113.25 drams to 12796.88 drams.