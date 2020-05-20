Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   23 May

Sports minister personally phones Police Chief over Ararat-73 statue theft

YEREVAN, MAY 20, ARMENPRESS. Shortly after the news about the theft of several statues honoring the renowned Ararat-73 football club, Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sports Arayik Harutyunyan announced that he has personally contacted Police Chief of Armenia Arman Sargsyan over the robbery.

He said he expressed hope that police will solve the robbery and the perpetrators will be held to account.

