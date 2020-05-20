High-Tech minister Arshakyan holds online discussion with Russia’s minister of trade and industry

YEREVAN, MAY 20, ARMENPRESS. Armenian minister of high technology industry Hakob Arshakyan on May 19 had an online discussion with Russia’s minister of industry and trade Denis Manturov, the Armenian high-tech industry ministry told Armenpress.

The Russian minister briefly introduced the development dynamics of programs being implemented by the two countries in the fields of high technologies and industry, the targeted sectors and the opportunities for expanding the cooperation. In particular, he highlighted the active development dynamics in the field of space industry which is marked with the program on launching a space monitoring center by Roscosmos in Armenia.

The Armenian minister introduced his Russian counterpart on the main activity directions of the ministry, highlighted the cooperation directions in high-tech and military-industrial spheres.

The sides stated that Armenia, back from the Soviet years, has accumulated a necessary scientific-technical and human potential to create the necessary technical solutions in main directions of mutual partnership.

At the end of the talk the ministers reached several agreements which will be soon discussed at the deputy ministers level in a working procedure.

Minister Manturov said the Russian side has expanded its production capacities and is ready to provide medical items to Armenia aimed at preventing the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Minister Arshakyan in turn expressed hope that the world will overcome the current crisis with joint efforts, and people will eventually return to their normal life.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan