High-Tech ministry coordinating defense industry sector

YEREVAN, MAY 20, ARMENPRESS. The Ministry of High Tech Industry is coordinating the work of the military-industry sector, with a clear chain involving all parties concerned having been formed through close cooperation with the Defense Ministry, Deputy Minister of High Tech Industry Stepan Tsaturyan said.

“We have a doubling of the budget for the military industry, which I think is one of the most important points. We have 4 military factories which have shifted under our authority, we are closely cooperating with them”, he said.

The High Tech Industry Ministry is also actively working with the Defense Ministry and its agencies, to have a clearer picture of the demands, the possibilities of automation in the tech sector. The ministry is greatly highlighting research.

“The companies are mostly engaged in scientific-research, and in this work the application of their knowledge and the realization of the created solution is simultaneously connected with their production”, Tsaturyan said, adding that they are working to complete the chain and form an eco-system.

Up to now the system was functioning discretely. “And we find the ministry’s most important step to completely coordinate this and connect this chain, in order for the eco-system to function correctly and accurately serve to the common goal,” he said.

Reporting by Anna Grigoryan; Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan