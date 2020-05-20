Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   23 May

Armenia Police urge citizens to avoid visiting airport for welcoming relatives

YEREVAN, MAY 20, ARMENPRESS. The Police of Armenia urge citizens not to go to the airport to welcome their relatives coming from abroad, the Police said in a statement.

“During the landing of planes arriving to Armenia from abroad some citizens rush to the airport to welcome their relatives. We remind that citizens of Armenia arriving from abroad are being transported to the isolation places via buses. In other words, there is no opportunity and necessity to welcome the relatives. We urge not to go to the airport to avoid crowds and also for health safety purposes”, the Police statement says.

