Artsakh foreign ministry sends notifications to Secretaries General of UN and Council of Europe

STEPANAKERT, MAY 20, ARMENPRESS. In accordance with its obligations under the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights and the European Convention on Human Rights, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh has sent notifications to the UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres and Secretary General of the Council of Europe Marija Pejčinović Burić on taking temporary legal measures by Artsakh, provided for by these international treaties, as a result of introducing emergency situation in the country due to the threat of spread of novel coronavirus COVID-19, the Artsakh MFA told Armenpress.

The notifications indicate that an emergency situation for a period of 30 days was introduced throughout the Republic on April 12, 2020 and was extended until June 11. The Republic of Artsakh undertakes to inform the Secretary General of the United Nations and the Secretary General of the Council of Europe of the legal measures it has introduced for the period of emergency, as well as to inform about the date of termination of such measures.

The Republic of Artsakh acceded unilaterally to the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights in 1992 and to the European Convention on Human Rights in 2015.