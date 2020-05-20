Ucom paid coupons of USD and AMD bonds

YEREVAN, MAY 20, ARMENPRESS. On May 16, 2020 Ucom paid the coupons of Ucom corporate bonds, Ucom told Armenpress.

“These bonds are the first ones by Ucom, issued within the framework of the public offer registered in 2019. In May, 2019 Ucom placed AMD bonds with an annual coupon yield of 11% and USD bonds with an annual coupon yield of 7.5%. The first corporate bonds of Ucom were allowed to trade on AMX Armenia stock exchange.

Let us remind, that the maturity period of nominal coupon bonds is 36 months, the frequency of coupon repayment is quarterly. It should be added that the announcement of the bonds’ public offer was registered with the Central Bank of Armenia and is available at https://www.ucom.am/hy/personal/best-deals/bond”, the company said in a statement.