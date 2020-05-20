Coronavirus: Armenia reports 230 new cases, 255 recoveries in one day

YEREVAN, MAY 20, ARMENPRESS. 230 new cases of the novel coronavirus have been confirmed in Armenia in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of cases to 5,271, the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention said today.

255 patients have recovered. The total number of recoveries has reached 2,419.

At the moment the number of active cases is 2,758.

3 more patients (aged 78, 65 and 68) have died, raising the death toll to 67.

So far, 44,071 people have passed testing.

Reporting by Lilit Demuryan; Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan