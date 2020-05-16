More than 40 cases of novel coronavirus detected in Yerevan’s Nork nursing home  

YEREVAN, MAY 16, ARMENPRESS. More than 40 residents of the Nork nursing home of Yerevan, as well as several staffers have been infected with the novel coronavirus, Armenian healthcare minister’s spokesperson Alina Nikoghosyan said.

“This is of course a very dangerous source for the spread of the disease given the age of the patients and the accompanying chronic diseases. It’s already two days the doctors of the St. Gregory the Illuminator hospital are working on the spot to assess and monitor the health condition of the patients. Today their transportation to hospitals will be organized to ensure their further treatment”, the spokesperson said.

239 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been confirmed in Armenia in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of infected people to 4,283. 125 more patients have recovered, raising the total number of recoveries to 1,791. At the moment, the number of active cases is 2,415. So far, 39,005 people have passed testing. 3 more patients, aged 71, 60 and 46, have died. The death toll has risen to 55.

