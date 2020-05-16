Armenia will not have any problem of attracting funds, the country has a very big choice – PM

YEREVAN, MAY 16, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan assures that there is a very big choice in terms of attracting funds, taking into account the country’s credit rating.

Commenting on the question of ARMENPRESS during today’s online press conference according to which based on the changes to the state budget law there will be a need to attract additional 280 billion drams in debt and from which sources these sums will be attracted, the PM reminded that the International Monetary Fund is planning to increase the financial aid provided to Armenia up to 280 million USD.

“There are other agreements as well. But I can state that also given Armenia’s credit rating, the country will not have any problem of attracting funds, and we have a very big choice from where and how to attract funds, including the domestic opportunities”, he said.

The PM promised to touch upon the topic as needed.

Changes were made to the Law on the State Budget of Armenia due to the situation caused by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Reporting by Anna Grigoryan; Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan