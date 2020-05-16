No force can constrain people’s representative at NK negotiation table – Armenian PM

YEREVAN, MAY 16, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan assures that the person, who is representing the people of Armenia, is sitting at the negotiation table for the settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict. According to the PM, no force in Armenia can restrain the one who is representing the people’s interests.

During an online press conference today Pashinyan said he has repeatedly expressed his position on the formula of settling the NK conflict, that is the participation of the elected representatives of the Republic of Artsakh to the negotiations is very vital and important.

“Some are trying to constrain the legal representatives of Armenia at the negotiation table. Different people can voice the most acceptable and the most unacceptable ideas at the negotiation table, and so what?”, he said, once again reaffirming that no force can constrain them.

Pashinyan said before making any decision it’s necessary to talk to the security councils, parliaments and peoples of Armenia and Artsakh.

The PM said he doesn’t imagine a solution that will be made without the participation of the elected representatives of Artsakh.

“According to some talks we didn’t manage to return Artsakh to the negotiation table just as it has not been returned to the negotiation table in the past 22 years when in 1988 Artsakh was left out of the negotiation table and for 22 years the whole international community, the OSCE Minsk Group, worked under such conditions”, he said, adding that the fact that Artsakh is not present at the negotiation table leads to certain difficulties.

Asked whether he is ready to meet with the former presidents of Armenia on the Artsakh issue, Pashinyan said he doesn’t see any problem if there is a need for that.

As for the issues of possible deployment of peacekeeping troops, the Armenian PM said the idea of peacekeeping troops has always existed in the documents and public statements made before.