Armenian government to propose new mechanisms to investors soon

YEREVAN, MAY 16, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian government has developed a new tool for the economic policy and investments, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said during an online press conference today, introducing 100 facts about new Armenia.

“During the next session of the government a decision on a mechanism, which didn’t exist in Armenia before, will be adopted aimed at boosting investments. The discussions on one-two similar mechanisms continue, and I don’t rule out that new mechanisms will launch in the future”, he said.

He said at this stage they will propose a certain governance model of up to 50 billion AMD to economic entities, and concrete criteria will be set for that.

Reporting by Lilit Demuryan; Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan