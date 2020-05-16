Armenian PM thinks it’s not the best time to talk about gas price increase

YEREVAN, MAY 16, ARMENPRESS. Armenia can expect from its strategic partner Russia that now it’s not the best time to talk about the increase of gas price, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at a press conference today, asked when will be clarification on the price of gas supplied from Russia to Armenia and at what stage are the negotiations.

The PM firstly reminded that Gazprom Armenia CJSC has submitted an application on the gas price to the Public Services Regulatory Commission. And the Commission will discuss the issue. “Our political consultations on this topic continue. Unfortunately, I cannot say anything concrete right now. But we should record that under the conditions of collapse of energy markets, decline in oil prices, we could and can expect from Armenia’s strategic partner Russia that now it’s not the best time to talk about the gas price increase, especially taking into account the coronavirus crisis and its social problems”, he said.

The Armenian PM assured that they will continue working with their partners.

Reporting by Anna Grigoryan; Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan