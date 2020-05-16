1000 major taxpayers in Armenia paid 246 billion AMD in taxes to state budget in three months

YEREVAN, MAY 16, ARMENPRESS. The volume of taxes paid by 1000 major taxpayers to Armenia’s state budget has increased in January-March 2020, compared to the same period of 2019 and 2018, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at a press conference today, introducing 100 facts about new Armenia.

The total amount of taxes paid by 1000 major taxpayers in January-March comprised 246 billion drams, which is an increase of 11.3% compared to the same period of 2019 and an increase of 37.4% compared to the same period of 2018.

Reporting by Anna Grigoryan; Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan