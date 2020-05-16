1000 major taxpayers in Armenia paid 246 billion AMD in taxes to state budget in three months
12:51, 16 May, 2020
YEREVAN, MAY 16, ARMENPRESS. The volume of taxes paid by 1000 major taxpayers to Armenia’s state budget has increased in January-March 2020, compared to the same period of 2019 and 2018, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at a press conference today, introducing 100 facts about new Armenia.
The total amount of taxes paid by 1000 major taxpayers in January-March comprised 246 billion drams, which is an increase of 11.3% compared to the same period of 2019 and an increase of 37.4% compared to the same period of 2018.
Reporting by Anna Grigoryan; Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan
