Amount of financial aid to be provided to Armenia will increase

YEREVAN, MAY 16, ARMENPRESS. Armenia is actively cooperating with its partners and international organizations on the sidelines of the fight against the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said during a press conference today, introducing 100 facts about new Armenia.

He reminded that in order to solve the problem of food, 0% import customs duty is applied on several goods which are imported from third countries to the territory of the Eurasian Economic Union until June 30. These goods include potato, onion, garlic, cabbage, carrot, pepper, rice, etc.

Pashinyan said the European Union will provide a total of 96 million Euros monetary or material-technical aid, the US – 1.7 million USD, and the World Bank – 3 million USD, to Armenia. He informed that due to the current crisis situation several international organizations and partner countries are planning to increase the amount of financial aid provided to Armenia.

“In particular, the International Monetary Fund plans to increase the financial aid provided to Armenia up to 280 million USD. Germany and Armenia signed an agreement on financial cooperation according to which Armenia will be provided with grants, technical assistance and loans with privileged interest rates, with a volume of more than 91 million Euros”, the Armenian PM said.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan