500,000 citizens in Armenia provided with loan repayment holidays during state of emergency

YEREVAN, MAY 16, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s banks and credit companies provided loan repayment holidays to most of their borrowers during the state of emergency declared over the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said today at a press conference, introducing 100 facts about the new Armenia.

“As of May 15, 485,000 individuals and more than 15,000 legal persons have been provided with a loan repayment holiday. 768,150 loans of individuals and 16,875 loans of legal persons have been revised”, the PM said.

Pashinyan informed that citizens facing financial difficulties were allowed to delay the repayments for their mortgage loans for 6 months.

The Armenian government on May 14 made a decision to extend the coronavirus-related state of emergency for another 30 days, until June 13.

According to the latest data, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Armenia has reached 4,283. 1,791 patients have already recovered. 55 death cases have been registered.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan