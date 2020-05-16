Armenia to be supplied with 70 additional ventilators – PM

YEREVAN, MAY 16, ARMENPRESS. Armenia will be supplied with 70 additional ventilators to tackle the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at a press conference today, presenting 100 facts about the new Armenia.

“In order to resist the novel coronavirus disease nearly 100,000 test kits were acquired and we continue acquiring medical equipment, personal protective items. In particular, Armenia will be supplied with 70 additional ventilators (at the moment we have 100). It is also planned to acquire additional ambulances and high-capacity cars”, he said.

Pashinyan informed that the process of purchasing mobile X-ray scanners and other medical equipment for diagnosing and treating the virus has already started. Production of face masks launched in Armenia which is capable of meeting the domestic demand and also conducting an export. The same relates to the production of alcohol-based hand sanitizers.

“As a result of the government-community-civil society-private sector partnership, single elderly people, large, needy families and other vulnerable groups, as well as those instructed to be self-quarantined have been provided with over 50,000 food and hygiene items, worth 13,000 AMD on average”, the PM added.

Reporting by Lilit Demuryan; Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan