Road condition

YEREVAN, MAY 16, ARMENPRESS. The ministry of emergency situations informs that on May 16, as of 08:45, the roads across Armenia are mainly passable.

The ministry told Armenpress that only the road leading to the Amberd Fortress will be difficult to pass, and the road to Lake Kari will remain closed for uncertain time.

The Georgian side reported that the Stepantsminda-Lars highway is open only for trucks.

