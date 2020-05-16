Armenia confirms 239 new cases of coronavirus in one day

YEREVAN, MAY 16, ARMENPRESS. 239 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been confirmed in Armenia in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of infected people to 4,283, the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention said today.

125 more patients have recovered, raising the total number of recoveries to 1,791.

At the moment, the number of active cases is 2,415.

So far, 39,005 people have passed testing.

3 more patients, aged 71, 60 and 46, have died. The death toll has risen to 55.

Reporting by Lilit Demuryan; Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan



