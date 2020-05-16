LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 15-05-20

LONDON, MAY 16, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 15 May:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum down by 0.51% to $1469.00, copper price down by 1.12% to $5186.50, lead price down by 1.63% to $1598.00, nickel price down by 0.96% to $12157.00, tin price down by 0.03% to $15150.00, zinc price down by 2.02% to $1940.50, molybdenum price down by 2.75% to $19467.00, cobalt price stood at $30000.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.