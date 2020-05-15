Minister presents details of coronavirus infected patients’ health condition

YEREVAN, MAY 15 ARMENPRESS. 690 coronavirus infected patients in Armenia have developed pneumonia, ARMENPRESS reports Healthcare Minister of Armenia Arsen Torosyan told azatutyun.am.

‘’35 are in critical situation, 65 in serious situation and 11 are switched to artificial ventilation devices’’, Torosyan said.

He noted that the numbers with pneumonia grows together with the growth of patients, but the number of patients in critical or serious situation remains relatively stable, which is a good indicator.

‘’The number of patients switched to artificial ventilation devices is near 10, we never recorded more cases, I mean 11 is the highest number we have ever recorded’’, the Minister said.

A total of 4044 cases have been recorded in Armenia by May 15, 1666 of which have recovered.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan