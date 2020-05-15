Firm family based on love and mutual respect is the most important – PM Pashinyan on Family Day

YEREVAN, MAY 15 ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan made a post on his Facebook page on the occasion of the International Day of Families and posted a photo. ARMENPRESS reports the PM wrote,

‘’Firm family based on love and mutual respect is the most important thing irrespective of the fact if you are an unemployed poor man, political prisoner, MP or head of state. I have passed and still pass through all these stages and it would be impossible to bear the burdens without my family. Today is the International Day of Families’’.

