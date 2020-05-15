Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   15 May

Coronavirus cases reach 24 in Artsakh

YEREVAN, MAY 15 ARMENPRESS. 4 new coronavirus cases have been reported in Artsakh, ARMENPRESS was informed from the Information Center of Artsakh.

‘’We have received the results of the 27 out of the 57 tests sent to Armenia for examination. 4 citizens tested positive for the novel coronavirus, who are the family members of an infected person from Shahumyan region and had bee self-isolated. The health condition of the patients is satisfactory’’, reads the statement.

The results of the remaining 30 tests will be available in the near future.

A total of 24 cases have been confirmed in Artsakh by May 15. 62 people are isolated. The total number of the tests is 554.

