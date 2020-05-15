Special parliament session for Arayik Harutyunyan's inauguration to take place on May 21

YEREVAN, MAY 15 ARMENPRESS. The special session of the National Assembly of Artsakh for the inauguration of President-elect Arayik Harutyunyan will take place on May 21 at 18:00 at the Shushi center of youth and culture, President of the National Assembly of Artsakh Ashot Ghulyan said.

The voting in the second round of the presidential election was held in Artsakh on April 14. Former prime minister and former state minister Arayik Harutyunyan scored a landslide victory in the second round of the Artsakh presidential election. Artsakh’s electoral board announced that Harutyunyan, the head of the Free Fatherland Party, garnered 88%, or 39860 votes.

The turnover was 45% (47165 voters).

Harutyunyan’s rival, the incumbent foreign minister Masis Mayilyan, garnered only 12% of votes.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan