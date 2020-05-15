Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 15-05-20

YEREVAN, 15 MAY, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 15 May, USD exchange rate down by 1.01 drams to 487.89 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 0.99 drams to 527.41 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.02 drams to 6.65 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 2.07 drams to 595.37 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price up by 308.44 drams to 27161.92 drams. Silver price down by 0.98 drams to 243.6 drams. Platinum price down by 181.80 drams to 11890.01 drams.