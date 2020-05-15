Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   15 May

Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 15-05-20

Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 15-05-20

YEREVAN, 15 MAY, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 15 May, USD exchange rate down by 1.01 drams to 487.89 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 0.99 drams to 527.41 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.02 drams to 6.65 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 2.07 drams to 595.37 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price up by 308.44 drams to 27161.92 drams. Silver price down by 0.98 drams to 243.6 drams. Platinum price down by 181.80 drams to 11890.01 drams.





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1


youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

New Xar

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration