COVID-19 updates: Death toll is over 304,000 around the world

YEREVAN, MAY 15, ARMENPRESS. The number of people infected with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) around the world has surpassed 4 million 555 thousand, according to the data released by coronavirus research centers.

The death toll is over 304,000.

1 million 722 thousand 232 patients have recovered.

US is leading in the world in terms of the largest number of infected people (1 million 458 thousand 243 confirmed cases). 86,942 deaths were reported.

Then comes Spain which confirmed 274,367 cases so far. The total number of deaths in Spain is 27,459.

The next is Russia. The total number of cases in Russia has reached 262,843. 2,418 patients have died so far.

UK overtook Italy, confirming 233,151 cases. The death toll has reached 33,614. UK has reported most death cases in Europe, and 2nd in the world after the USA.

Italy reported 223,096 cases and 31,368 deaths so far.

The next is Brazil with a total of 204,795 cases and 14,058 deaths.

France has reported 178,870 cases and 27,425 deaths.

Germany has confirmed 174,975 cases and 7,928 deaths.

Turkey has recorded 144,749 cases. The deaths comprise 4,007.

Iran recorded 116,635 cases. 6,902 people have died in Iran from coronavirus.

China, where the COVID-19 outbreak started, confirmed a total of 82,933 cases. 4 new cases have been confirmed in the country in the past one day. The death toll here is 4,633. No death case has been registered in the past few days.

Georgia confirmed 671 cases of coronavirus and 12 deaths.

Among the Arab states Qatar overtook the United Arab Emirates (UAE) with the most confirmed cases – 28,272. The death toll has reached 14 in Qatar. The number of infected people in the UAE is 21,084. 208 death cases have been registered here. In Kuwait the number of confirmed cases is 12,860, that of the deaths is 96. Egypt reported 10,829 confirmed cases and 571 deaths. Iraq confirmed 3,143 cases and 115 deaths. 891 cases have been reported in Lebanon, the deaths comprise 26. Syria’s confirmed cases reached 48. 3 death cases have been registered.

In late December 2019, Chinese authorities notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about an outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, central China. WHO declared the outbreak of the novel coronavirus a global pandemic and named the virus COVID-19.

According to the data of the World Health Organization, coronavirus cases have been confirmed in more than 212 countries and territories.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan