Armenian Ombudsman addresses message on International Day of Families

YEREVAN, MAY 15, ARMENPRESS. Human Rights Defender of Armenia Arman Tatoyan addressed a message on the International Day of Families, his Office told Armenpress.

The message says:

“Family is the base for a healthy and united society.

A family, where there is mutual respect towards dignity and rights, is a guarantee for human harmony and happiness.

We should do everything for a child to grow up in a family, enjoy his childhood and get a complete upbringing in a family.

Happy International Day of Families!”

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan