Armenian Ombudsman addresses message on International Day of Families
15:54, 15 May, 2020
YEREVAN, MAY 15, ARMENPRESS. Human Rights Defender of Armenia Arman Tatoyan addressed a message on the International Day of Families, his Office told Armenpress.
The message says:
“Family is the base for a healthy and united society.
A family, where there is mutual respect towards dignity and rights, is a guarantee for human harmony and happiness.
We should do everything for a child to grow up in a family, enjoy his childhood and get a complete upbringing in a family.
Happy International Day of Families!”
Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan
