Armenian FM holds phone talk with UAE counterpart

YEREVAN, MAY 15, ARMENPRESS. Armenian foreign minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan held a telephone conversation on May 14 with the United Arab Emirates’ minister of foreign affairs and international cooperation Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Armenian MFA told Armenpress.

The Armenian FM congratulated his UAE counterpart on Ramadan, wishing success and good health, and lasting peace, welfare to the good people of the United Arab Emirates.

The ministers discussed the problems caused by the novel coronavirus and the national and international actions taken to eliminate the socio-economic consequences of the virus. Introducing the steps taken by the Armenian government, as well as the programs, the FM thanked the UAE government for the humanitarian aid provided to Armenia to tackle the spread of coronavirus.

The officials praised the traditional relations, political dialogue and the visible dynamics of cooperation between the sides in trade and other areas, reaffirming their mutual readiness to continue the steps aimed at deepening and enriching the bilateral agenda.

The Armenian and UAE FMs also touched upon the situation in the region and the steps to deepen the cooperation on issues of mutual interest.

During the phone talk the ministers also discussed a number of issues of the international agenda.

