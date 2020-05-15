Ambassador Tumanyan, Iranian deputy health minister discuss delivery of medical items to Armenia

YEREVAN, MAY 15, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Ambassador to Iran Artashes Tumanyan and Iranian deputy minister of health Asadi Lari met on May 14 in Tehran, the Armenian Embassy said.

During the meeting the officials discussed issues relating to the delivery of medical items from Iran to Armenia, as well as other issues of mutual interest.

The Armenian Ambassador proposed to organize video conferences between the healthcare sector representatives and specialists of the two sides, and the Iranian deputy minister expressed his support to the proposal.

Reporting by Lilit Demuryan; Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan