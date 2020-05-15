Yerevan subway to resume operation on May 18

YEREVAN, MAY 15, ARMENPRESS. The Yerevan Metro will resume its operation from May 18.

The subway will operate in accordance with its schedule, starting from 07:00 until 23:00, the Yerevan Metro said on Facebook.

However, based on the decision of the Commandant, several changes were made in the restrictions which are being applied in Armenia during the state of emergency.

The entrance to the subway will be allowed only by wearing face masks and gloves.

