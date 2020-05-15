Artsakh’s newly-elected Parliament to hold first session on May 21
YEREVAN, MAY 15, ARMENPRESS. The newly-elected Parliament of 7th convocation of Artsakh will hold the first session on May 21, the Central Electoral Commission said.
The session will start at 10:00.
Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan
