Public eateries required to screen patrons for fever at entrance

YEREVAN, MAY 15, ARMENPRESS. All public eateries such as cafes and restaurants are required to screen patrons for fever before letting them in, Deputy Minister of Economy Varos Simonyan said.

Patrons showing flu-like symptoms such as a runny nose, cough or fever will not be allowed to enter the venues, he said.

The businesses are also required to report potential sick customers to the healthcare authorities.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan