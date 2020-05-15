184 coronavirus cases confirmed in past 24 hours - NCDC

YEREVAN, MAY 15, ARMENPRESS. 184 coronavirus cases have been diagnosed in Armenia in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed infections to 4044, the NCDC reported.

94 people recovered, raising the total number of discharged patients to 1666.

The number of fatalities has reached 52, with 3 patients having died from coronavirus complications in the past day.

The number of active cases stands at 2304.

