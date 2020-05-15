LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 14-05-20

LONDON, MAY 15, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 14 May:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum stood at $1476.50, copper price stood at $5245.00, lead price stood at $1624.50, nickel price stood at $12275.00, tin price stood at $15154.00, zinc price stood at $1980.50, molybdenum price stood at $20018.00, cobalt price stood at $30000.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.