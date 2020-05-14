Armenian-Russian FMs refer to NK conflict settlement process

YEREVAN, MAY 14, ARMENPRESS. At the initiative of the Russian side the Foreign Minister of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan held a telephone conversation with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on May 14.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the MFA Armenia, the Armenian and Russian FMs discussed issues related to bilateral agenda as well as partnership in the sidelines of regipnal organizations such as the CIS, EAEU and the CSTO.

Zohrab Mnatsakanyan and Sergey Lavrov also referred to Nagorno Karabakh peace process. Zohrab Mnatsakanyan emphasized the unconditional committmenet of all the sides of the conflict to the provisions of the 5-sided statement adopted on April 21 with the participation and mediation of the Minsk Group Co-chairs.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan