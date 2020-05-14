Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   14 May

Healthcare Minister highlights prolongation of state of emergency

YEREVAN, MAY 14, ARMENPRESS. Healthcare Minister of Armenia Arsen Torosyan highlights the preservation of the state of emergency given the situation resulted by the coronavirus, Torosyan said in a Facebook Live.

''In order we are able to continue our new rules of behavior and have levers to supervise that process, the state of emergency is a must’', the Minister said, adding that the state of emergency is the base for anti-pandemic measures.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan





