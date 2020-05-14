No major coronavirus outbreak in healthcare system of Armenia - Minister Torosyan

YEREVAN, MAY 14, ARMENPRESS. There is no major coronavirus outbreak in the healthcare system of Armenia so far, Healthcare Minister of Armenia Arsen Torosyan said during a Facebook Live.

''The tests showed that there is no major outbreak in the healthcare system so far, but we, those who have close interactions, should minimalize their interactions, better follow the rules and self-isolate. I am one of those in the risk zone'', ARMENPRESS reports the Minister as saying. He added that he continues working through video conferences.

The Minister's test was negative.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan