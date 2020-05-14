Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   14 May

Ararat Mirzoyan holds telephone conversation with Chariamn of State Duma

YEREVAN, MAY 14, ARMENPRESS. At the initiative of the Russian side, President of the National Assembly of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan held a telephone conversation with Chairman of the State Duma of Russia Vyacheslav Volodin. The sides congratulated each other on the 75th anniversary of the victory of the Great Patriotic War, ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the parliament of Armenia.

The heads of the parliaments of the two countries exchanged information on the measures taken against the pandemic and decided to continue discussions by video conference in the future.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan





