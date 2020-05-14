Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 14-05-20

YEREVAN, 14 MAY, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 14 May, USD exchange rate up by 1.24 drams to 488.90 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 0.27 drams to 528.40 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate down by 0.02 drams to 6.63 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 2.14 drams to 597.44 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price up by 162.18 drams to 26853.48 drams. Silver price up by 1.80 drams to 244.58 drams. Platinum price up by 46.30 drams to 12071.81 drams.