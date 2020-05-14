COVID-19 updates: Confirmed cases surpass 4 million 455 thousand globally

YEREVAN, MAY 14, ARMENPRESS. The number of people infected with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) around the world has surpassed 4 million 455 thousand, according to the data released by coronavirus research centers.

The death toll is over 298,000.

1 million 676 thousand 413 patients have recovered.

US is leading in the world in terms of the largest number of infected people (1 million 430 thousand 408 confirmed cases). 85,216 deaths were reported.

Then comes Spain which confirmed 272,646 cases so far. The total number of deaths in Spain is 27,321.

The next is Russia with 9,974 new cases in one day. The total number of cases in Russia has reached 252,245. 2,305 patients have died so far.

UK overtook Italy, confirming 229,705 cases. The death toll has reached 33,186. UK has reported most death cases in Europe, and 2nd in the world after the USA.

Italy reported 222,104 cases and 31,106 deaths so far.

The next is Brazil with a total of 190,137 cases and 13,240 deaths.

France has reported 178,060 cases and 27,074 deaths.

Germany has confirmed 174,098 cases and 7,861 deaths.

Turkey has recorded 143,114 cases. The deaths comprise 3,952.

Iran recorded 114,533 cases. 6,854 people have died in Iran from coronavirus.

China, where the COVID-19 outbreak started, confirmed a total of 82,929 cases. 3 new cases have been confirmed in the country in the past one day. The death toll here is 4,633. No death case has been registered in the past few days.

Georgia confirmed 652 cases of coronavirus and 12 deaths.

Among the Arab states Qatar overtook the United Arab Emirates (UAE) with the most confirmed cases – 28,272. The death toll has reached 14 in Qatar. The number of infected people in the UAE is 21,084. 208 death cases have been registered here. In Kuwait the number of confirmed cases is 11,975, that of the deaths is 88. Egypt reported 10,431 confirmed cases and 556 deaths. Iraq confirmed 3,032 cases and 115 deaths. 886 cases have been reported in Lebanon, the deaths comprise 26. Syria’s confirmed cases reached 48. 3 death cases have been registered.

In late December 2019, Chinese authorities notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about an outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, central China. WHO declared the outbreak of the novel coronavirus a global pandemic and named the virus COVID-19.

According to the data of the World Health Organization, coronavirus cases have been confirmed in more than 212 countries and territories.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan