Armenia makes wearing face masks compulsory indoors and outdoors from May 25

YEREVAN, MAY 14, ARMENPRESS. Wearing face masks outside will become compulsory in Armenia from May 25, Deputy PM Tigran Avinyan said.

“From May 25, it will be compulsory to wear face masks not only in enclosed public areas but also in outdoor public areas”, he said.

The Deputy PM, who is in charge of the Coronavirus Response Task Force, emphasized that people don’t necessarily have to wear 3-ply masks, but can wear homemade ones instead.

Armenia is planning to re-open public transport from May 18.

