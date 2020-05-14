Russian culture minister recovers from coronavirus
16:08, 14 May, 2020
YEREVAN, MAY 14, ARMENPRESS. Russian Culture Minister Olga Lyubimova has returned to work after recovering from the coronavirus, she told TASS.
“Doctors released me and I have returned to work”, she said, adding: “I feel well”. “Fortunately, I had a mild form of the disease”, she noted.
The culture minister received treatment at home.
Media reports said on May 6 that Lyubimova had tested positive for the coronavirus. She began to work from home, holding video conferences and taking part in online meetings and talks.
