Russian culture minister recovers from coronavirus

YEREVAN, MAY 14, ARMENPRESS. Russian Culture Minister Olga Lyubimova has returned to work after recovering from the coronavirus, she told TASS.

“Doctors released me and I have returned to work”, she said, adding: “I feel well”. “Fortunately, I had a mild form of the disease”, she noted.

The culture minister received treatment at home.

Media reports said on May 6 that Lyubimova had tested positive for the coronavirus. She began to work from home, holding video conferences and taking part in online meetings and talks.





